Watch: Man dumps Covid victim’s body into river in Balrampur, UP

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking video of man in PPE kit throwing the dead body of a Covid-19 victim into river has once again raising doubts over the healthcare system and Covid-19 management of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
The video, which is now viral on social media, showed a man wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit throwing the dead body of a Coronavirus victim into Rapti River in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur.
The police have identified the victim as Premnath, a resident of Shohratgadh, Siddharathanagar in Balrampur district.
Later Balrampur Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in a video message posted using Twitter handle @balrampurpolice, said that the victim Premnath was admitted to a hospital on May 25 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He died on May 28 while undergoing treatment for the infection.
Premnath’s body was handed over to his relatives for the final cremation. But the victim’s relatives threw his body into the river, the CMO said.
He also said a case has been registered and further probe is underway.
The incident came to light days after dead bodies of Covid victims were found buried in sand and floating along the bank of Ganga river in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh is currently at its peak. Independent sources accuse the BJP government of hiding the real impact of the Pandemic in the state and the actual number of Covid cases and deaths.
