Now, dead bodies found on Ganga banks in Ghazipur

Patna/Ghazipur (UP): After Bihar's Buxar, around two dozen bodies were found on the banks of the Ganga at adjoining Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.
A.K. Pandey, the SHO of Gahmar police station in Ghazipur, told IANS that the bodies were found in a decomposed stage on the bank of the Ganga river.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that the dead bodies could be 18 to 20 days old. There were 23 dead bodies recovered from the river and some of the dead bodies were partially cremated and then thrown into the river.
Situation at Ghazipur Crematorium ground seems the same as it was few days back. 30 to 40 bodies were being creamted at two different places at Ghazipur Crematorium ground today at 7: 30 PM Wear mask and follow Covid appropriate behaviour pls#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lrMyfvqlG5— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) May 8, 2021
Situation at Ghazipur Crematorium ground seems the same as it was few days back. 30 to 40 bodies were being creamted at two different places at Ghazipur Crematorium ground today at 7: 30 PM Wear mask and follow Covid appropriate behaviour pls#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lrMyfvqlG5
"Officials including SDM-rank officers visited the area to assess the situation. We have recovered the dead bodies and disposed of them under the guidelines," he added.
Pandey said that following the incident, they have intensified river patrolling through boats and also deployed chowkidars (watchmen) in the areas located on the bank of Ganga river to keep an eye on wrongdoings.
"We have also received complaints about several persons partially cremating dead bodies and throwing them into the Ganga. The District Magistrate has deployed chowkidars at cremation ghats of the Ganga," he said.
On Monday, around 45 dead bodies in a decomposed stage were found on the banks of the Ganga in Buxar district, and the district administration claimed the bodies were from the upstream districts of Ghazipur, Varanasi or Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.