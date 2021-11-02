New Delhi: The ruling BJP is trailing the opposition Congress in Karnataka's prestigious Hanagal Assembly constituency in the first nine rounds of counting with 4,719 votes, However, the BJP is inching towards victory in Sindagi constituency with a clear lead of 20,761 ballots.
RJD is leading in Tarapur, while JD(U) candidate is ahead in Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar as counting of votes cast in the October 30 bypolls is underway on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was racing ahead to retain the Badvel Assembly seat as its candidate Dasari Sudha had taken a massive lead of over 60,000 in seven rounds of counting.
11: 30 am Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP is trailing with over 4,500 votes over his nearest rival Pratibha Singh of the Congress in the Mandi parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress is also leading 02 Rajasthan assembly seats.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are leading in all the five Assam Assembly seats, election officials said on Tuesday.
11:15 am The RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav is leading in the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats in Bihar as counting of votes cast in the October 30 bypolls is underway on Tuesday.
Trinamool Congress is leading in all the four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, early trends show.
10: 45 am The ruling National People's Party (NPP) candidate Pyniaid Sing Syiem and the United Democratic Party nominee Eugeneson Lyngdoh are leading over their Congress opponents in the Mawryngkneng and the Mawphlang Assembly seats of Meghalaya.
Congress candidates are leading in both seats of Rajasthan.
10:15 am The BJP is leading on all four seats - three Assembly and one Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh and 02 seats in Assam - after first round of counting of votes on Tuesday.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Phanidhar Talukdar and Sushanta Borgohain are leading in the Bhabanipur and Thowra Assembly seats in Assam against their Congress and independent rivals as the counting of votes are underway on Tuesday in the five constituencies, officials said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Phanidhar Talukdar is leading with 5,754 votes against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Sailendra Nath Das who has secured 598 votes on Assam's Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, as per initial trends.
Initial trends at 10:00 am show Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Subrata Mondal leading with 22,033 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Palash Rana who has secured 1,558 votes.
09:45 am Counting of votes for the by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats was underway on Tuesday.
The by-elections to the three Lok Sabha seats -- Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) -- and the 29 assembly constituencies in Assam (five), West Bengal (four), Himachal Pradesh (three), Madhya Pradesh (three), Meghalaya (three), Rajasthan (two), Karnataka (two), Bihar (two) and Andhra Pradesh (one), Haryana (one), Maharashtra (one), Mizoram (one) and Telangana (one) were held on October 30.
While the results are not going to change the arithmetic in the state Assemblies, a victory would consolidate the ruling party in their respective states.
Some of the high profile candidates in the fray are Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala and former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender.
Rebel Chetan Bragta, former head of BJP Himachal Pradesh IT department Aand son of former minister of Himachal Pradesh Narendra Bragta, is giving a tough contest to BJP candidate in Jubbal Kotkhai assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh.
BJP Himachal Pradesh president Suresh Kumar Kashyap had told IANS that the party is going to win the Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats by a huge margin.
"People have seen the work of the BJP government at the Centre and state under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will vote to ensure victory of ABJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh," Kashyup said.
