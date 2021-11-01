KCET 2021 Option Entry date, schedule released

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021 (Karnataka UG CET) Option Entry date and schedule for students seeking admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture and other professional courses.
According to Option Entry schedule released by KEA, all eligible candidates will be able to complete option entry starting 04:00 pm Tuesday November 02, 2021.
Candidates will be allowed to fill and submit their options in order of priority.
“Online portal will be enabled to enter options in the order of priority from 04:00 pm on 02-11-2021.
Bases on the final seat matrix to be issued by the government, Mock Seat Allotment will be conducted by considering the options entered by the candidates", the KEA notification said.
"After the mock seat allotment, provision will be given to candidates to once again to reorder/delete/ add the options of their preference of courses and colleges", it said.
"First round of seat allotment will be conducted based on the final options saved by the candidates", it said.
Candidates should note that the last date of Option Entry has been fixed as November 08, 2021 till 11:00 am.
Candidates can refer and study the detailed guidelines and procedure for Option Entry released by the KEA earlier before proceeding to fill options and choice preferences.
KCET 2021 Option Entry and Seat Allotment Procedure is a 32 page document in PDF which can be downloaded directly from the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET 2021 (Karnataka UG CET) Draft Seat Matrix for admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture and other professional courses.
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier also published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names have appeared in the KCET 2021 Merit List and who are eligible for counselling. The dcoument verification was originally fixed till October 30. It was however extended till November 02.
KCET 2021 document verification started on September 20 and scheduled to end today i.e. October 28, 2021. After document verification, KEA will make available on its website the link for option entry. Before that KEA will release the list of registered candidates, list of eligible candidates, and the list of candidates who are found not eligible for counselling.
