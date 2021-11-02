Zeya Belal of Bihar among NEET 2021 Toppers

NEET 2021: Muhammad Zeya Belal, a Muslim student from Bihar, is among the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) toppers, according to the Merit List released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Monday.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted every year for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical and pharmacy courses.
The NEET exams were conducted on September 12 at over 3,800 centres across 202 cities in India. The medical entrance exam 'NEET-UG' was also conducted for the first time in Dubai and Kuwait.
Around 16 lakh students from all over the country and abroad had applied to appear for the exam.
The NTA declared the NEET result Monday evening. In a first, the NTA sent the NEET score to the candidates on their registered e-mail addresses before publishing it on the official website.
Along with the result, the NTA also published the details of toppers and All India Rank (AIR) of the candidates. AIR is important as further admission counselling is done on its basis.
Zeya Belal of Bihar bagged 715 marks out of the total 720 marks and secured AIR 19 in the NEET 2021 Top 20 list.
Three students - Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad in Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi (NCR) and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra have bagged 720 out of the total 720 marks in NEET UG 2021 and secured AIR 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 ranks.
Others who are included in the list of NEET toppers are Aman Kumar Tripathi of Uttar Pradesh (716 marks AIR 4), Jashan Chhabra of Karnataka (715 marks AIR 5) and Deepak Sahu of Karnataka (715 marks AIR 6).
There are only two females in this year’s NEET toppers’ list. They are: Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra (AIR 1) and Vaishnavi Sarda of Maharashtra (715 marks AIR 17).
In 2020, a total of 06 Muslim students had found their place in the list of NEET toppers. Among them was Shoyeb Aftab from Assam who had secured AIR 1 in 2020. Aftab is currently studying at AIIMS, New Delhi.
Candidates should note that medical admission counselling 2021 will now start as the the NEET result has been decalred. NEET UG Counselling will be done at centre level by Medical Council Committee (MCC), and at state level by respective states.
Separate notification will be issued by MCC and state level admission authorities. The counselling will be done online through dedicated websites launched by MCI and different states.
The Medical Council Committee (MCC) and some states including Maharashtra and Bihar have already launched the NEET Medical Counselling websites for UG i.e. undergraduate admission.
