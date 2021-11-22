Maharashtra B Arch Admission 2021 Merit List - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Architecture (B. Arch.) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Monday November 22, 2021 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on " B Arch Provisional Merit Display" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with AR21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Maharashtra CET Cell was scheduled to publish on November 17 the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in B Arch five year course in Maharashtra. The last date of registration was however extended till November 20 and display of merit list was re-scheduled to November 22, 2021.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell B Arch Merit List 2021. In case of any error they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates at FC can be done from November 23 to 25 up to 05:00 pm. B Arch Final Merit List will be published on November 26", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 03 to 20, 2021. (Originally fixed as November 13, 2021)
Display of B Arch 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 22, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 23 to 25, 2021
Display of Arch21 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for B Arch Admission CAP Round II : December 05, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 10, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell had started receiving the online application for BArch admission 2021 from November 03.
While extending the last date of application the Cet Cell had earlier also said that
1) Aplications registered after 20th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
2) Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after 21th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that B Arch CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 05, 2021. Online submission for DSE Round 2 Counselling will start on December 06, 2021.
