Maha TET 2021 Answer Key to be released on mahatet.in

Maharashtra TET 2021 Answer Key: The Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination will soon release on its website mahatet.in the interim Answer Keys of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET 2021).
Maharashtra State Council of Examination had conducted Maha TET 2021 on Sunday November 21, 2021 after multiple delays. The Council normally released answer keys within 2 weeks of the exam.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahatet.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Antrim Uttar Suchi" on right sidebar of the Home Page.
3. Click on 'Paper 1 Interim Answer Key' or 'Paper 2 Interim Answer Key' on the next page which is opened.
4. The Interim Answer Keys in PDF file should be opened.
Candidates should note that the Examination Council gives chance to candidates to challenge Answer Keys after the release. The MAHATET Answer Key can be challenged only through the link provided on the home page before the deadline.
The Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2019 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2019 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.
Registration for TET 2021 Edition was started on August 3, 2021. According to the MAHA TET 2021 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 was supposed to be held on October 10, 2021. It was however first rescheduled on October 31, then to October 30, once again to November 07 and finally on November 21, 2021.
As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET 2019) was held on Sunday January 19, 2020, and the Answer Key was released on February 1, 2020.
