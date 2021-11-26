KEAM NEET 2021 Rank List on November 27

KEAM 2021 NEET UG Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on Saturday November 27, 2021 State "NEET UG 2021 Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
In a notification released Friday, Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) said the list will contain the names and ranks of candidates who have uploaded the score and marks obtained in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
“The candidates, who could not upload their NEET score, result, rank and marks will not be included in the "KEAM NEET UG 2021 Rank List" of Kerala state”, CEE Kerala said.
Candidates should note that the CEE Kerala has confirmed the date to release the "KEAM NEET Rank List". Regarding the time, CEE Kerala said, “The Rank List will be released by the evening of Saturday November 27, 2021.”
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 to submit and upload their NEET Score and Marks on or before November 24, 2021 so that Medical Courses Rank List is prepared.
"KEAM NEET UG counselling" will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) further said that choice and option filling and seat allotment date and schedule will be published later.
Once released "KEAM 2021 NEET Rank List" can be downloaded through candidates' portal of CEE Kerala official website "cee.kerala.gov.in".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.