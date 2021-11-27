Maharashtra DSP (B Pharm) 2021 Final Merit List, CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix today

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website cet21.mahacet.org.in Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy ( B. Pharmacy) today i.e. Saturday November 28, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cet21.mahacet.org.
2. Click on "Final Merit List DSP 2021" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP 21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will also publish today i.e. November 27, 2021 Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSP 2021 CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has not confirmed any specific time to release the two important documents. However, Direct 2nd Year Admission (Pharmacy) Seat Matrix will be released first, and after few hours, DSP21 Final Merit List will be published.
After the publication of DSP 21 Final Merit List, candidates will be required to submit their college options using choice form filling link on the official website between November 28 to 30, 2021, as per the admission schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cel.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on November 23, 2021 Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy ( B. Pharmacy).
Display of DSP 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 23, 2021
Display of DSP21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: November 28 to 30, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 21 CAP Round I: December 02, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : December 06, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
The last date of registration was November 14, 2021 that was later extended till November 21. DSP Merit List 21 was also scheduled to be published on Nov 16. It was however rescheduled for today i.e. Tuesday Nov 23.
While extending the last date of application CET Maharashtra Cell also said, if any candidate applies after the last date, his/er application will be considered as per the following condition:
i) Applications registered after November 21, 2021 23:59:59 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
ii) Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after November 22, 2021 23:59:59 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2020-2021 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
