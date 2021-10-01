NEET 2021 Phase 2 registration likely from today

NEET Phase 2 Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to start from today NEET UG Phase 2 registration, also called as NEET Set 2 registration, through official website neet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA earlier said that NEET registration this year has been divided in two phases or sets. While the first phase of registration was done before NEET, the second phase of registration is required to be done before the NEET result.
The NTA has neither announced the date of NEET result 2021 declaration nor the date to start the phase 2 registration. But, as NTA declares NEET result 3-4 weeks after the medical entrance exam, it is highly likely that the NEET Set 2 registration can start any moment – most probably today.
The NTA said it has divided NEET registration in two phases for faster submission of students data.
“In order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly, the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 has been divided into two sets or phases,” NEET information brochure says.
“The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through the NEET (UG) Portal in due Course,” it added.
NEET Information Brochure further says, if candidates fail to complete Phase 2 Registration for NEET 2021 using the link provided on the website, their candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result 2021 will not be declared for that candidate.
Candidates need to submit the details like place of residence, mode of preparation, details of classes 10th and 11th including the year of passing, place of schooling and marks obtained and details of parents income during phase 2 registration of NEET 2021.
The documents required while submitting NEET Phase 2 registration include category certificate, PwBD certificate, 10th passing certificates, and citizenship certificate.
Candidates should note that 12th passing details were already submitted during NEET Phase 1 registration that was done before the exam.
The NTA has not officially confirmed any date to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) result.
However before the result, NTA will publish "NEET Answer Key" – first provisional and later final. NEET result, score, merit list and rank of the candidates will be prepared based on the NEET UG final answer key released by the NTA.
Along with answer key, NTA will also publish students response sheet (OMR Sheet) in PDF to cross check and challenge, if any, error.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
