NEET 2021 Answer Key to be released on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Answer Key Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release NEET UG Answer Key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in soon.
The NTA had conducted NEET UG on September 12, 2021. It releases the answer key within 2-3 weeks after the exam.
In 2020, NEET UG was held on September 13 and the answer key was released on September 27, 2020.
Accordingly, students who appeared for NEET 2021 should also expect the NEET Answer Keys any moment.
Students should note that the NTA will first release Provisional Answer Keys. The students will be then asked to raise objections, if any, on the published answer keys. The answer keys challenged by the students will be assessed by expert committee and the final answer key will be published.
NEET result, score, merit list and rank of the candidates will be prepared based on the NEET UG final answer key released by the NTA.
Along with answer key, NTA will also publish students response sheet (OMR Sheet) in PDF to cross check and challenge, if any, error.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.
2. Click on "Public Notice: NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG)-2021 ANSWER KEY".
3. Click on the given link to download the answer key in PDF.
4. Click on the given link to challenge answer key.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
