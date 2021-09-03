UGC NET Oct 2021 rescheduled

UGC NET October 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles scheduled in October 2021 due to some papers clashing with other important exams.
As per the revised schedule released by the NTA earlier, the examination for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles was scheduled from October 06 to 11, 2021 without break.
The NTA in its latest notification said UGC-NET will begin on October 6, 2021 however the papers slated to be held on October 9, 10 and 11 have been rescheduled.
“NTA has come to know from the student community that the October 10 examination date is clashing with some other examinations. With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, it has been decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles”, the NTA said.
As per the new schedule, UGC-NET will now held from October 6 to 8 as previously decided. After break of a week, it held from October 17 and end on October 19, 2021.
UGC NET is the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test will be conducted in Online Computer based mode.
"The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration and in Compur based mode", the UGC NET May 2021 Notification said.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.
Candidates should note that Admit Card will be released in the last week of September. More details can be found on official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
