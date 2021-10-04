DU UG Merit Based Admission 2021 Starts Today: Important Dates

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University is starting from today i.e. Monday October 04, 2021 Undergraduate Merit based admission for the year 2021-22 through its official website ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
Students seeking admission colleges affiliated with Delhi University should note that online admission process will start today against the 1st cut off list released on Friday October 1, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the DU UG Admission portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
2. Log in using registered email and password, and the Captcha code as you see in the given box.
3. Read the instruction carefully and apply for admission in your desired college as per the first cut off list released Friday.
Candidates should note that online admission process will start today at 10:00 am. The last date of admission is October 6, 2021 till 11:59 pm. The entire admission process will be completed in fully online mode.
Merit based Admission as per 1st cut off start date: Monday October 04, 2021 at 10:00 am.
Last date of admission confirmation: October 06, 2021 till 11:59 pm.
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off: October 07, 2021 till 05:00 pm.
Last day of payment of fees by candidates against 1st Cut-Off: October 08, 2021 till 05:00 pm
Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges: October 09, 2021
Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off: October 11 to 13, 2021
Delhi colleges had released on Friday October 01, 2021 the 1st cut off list for admission in undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The 2021 cut off in most of the colleges this year is 100, forcing the education expert to ring alarm bells.
The soaring cut off has left many students worrying, though the vice chancellor has assured that all students will be given admission. He said number of seats will be increased in case it is required.
Students should note that St. Stephen's college releases its cut-off list separately as against other colleges affiliated to the DU. Apart from this, the college conducts its own admission process with 50 per cent of its college seats reserved for Christian candidates.
St. Stephen's College has released its first cut-off list for students seeking admission to various undergraduate courses with BA Economics (Hons) seeing the highest cut-off with 99.5 per cent.
According to this year's cut-off list for Humanities and Arts students, the merit list for BA programme and BA English is 99 per cent, BA History (Hons) is 99 per cent, BA Philosophy (Hons) 98 per cent and BA Culture (Hons) is 69 per cent.
For science students, cut-off for BSc Chemistry (Hons) is 96.33 per cent, BSc Maths (Hons) 98.5 per cent and BSc Physics (Hons) cut off is 97.66 per cent.
