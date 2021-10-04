RRC-Er/Act Apprentices/2020-21: Application starts today

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway (ER) is starting from today i.e. Monday October 04, 2021 Online Registration for 2945 trade apprentice posts the notification for which was released earlier.
Candidates seeking jobs for the above posts must note that application must be submitted online through the official website www.rrcer.com, as per the notification issued for the engagement of Act Apprentices for the year 2020-21.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.rrcer.com
2. Click on “New Registration”
3. Read the carefully the given instructions.
4. Click to proceed and complete the application process.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.rrcer.com
2. Click on “New Registration”
3. Read the carefully the given instructions.
4. Click to proceed and complete the application process.
Candidates should note that the last date of application is November 03, 2021. Probable date of display of list of selected candidates is Nove,ber 18, 2021.
They should also note that the particulars like the name, date of birth, father’s name etc. must be identical with the same as have been recorded in the Matriculation or equivalent certificate.
1. The candidates should fill up the relevant columns regarding their community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), Ex-Serviceman and Physical Disability.
2. Candidates should apply for one unit while filling up the application form. However, the allotment of the training establishment is strictly as per merit and available vacancies in respective trade of units and communities.
3. The candidates are advised to indicate their mobile numbers and valid e-mail IDs in the application form which they need to be kept active during the entire process of selection, since communication for further selection process will be made through these media and also through notice board of website of RRC ER Kolkata.
4. The candidates finally engaged will be provided stipend at the prescribed rate as per extant provisions.
5. After final submission of online application, no candidate will be allowed to do any type of correction/alteration online.
1. The candidates should fill up the relevant columns regarding their community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), Ex-Serviceman and Physical Disability.
2. Candidates should apply for one unit while filling up the application form. However, the allotment of the training establishment is strictly as per merit and available vacancies in respective trade of units and communities.
3. The candidates are advised to indicate their mobile numbers and valid e-mail IDs in the application form which they need to be kept active during the entire process of selection, since communication for further selection process will be made through these media and also through notice board of website of RRC ER Kolkata.
4. The candidates finally engaged will be provided stipend at the prescribed rate as per extant provisions.
5. After final submission of online application, no candidate will be allowed to do any type of correction/alteration online.
Candidates applying for the above should upload online the documents including scanned photograph (not older than 3 months), scanned signature and LTI, Standard 8th and 10th mark sheet, certificate to prove age, community and caste certificate, PwBD certificate in PDF.
“The format of the Community certificates, EWS certificate and PWBD certificate shall be as per the format uploaded in the website”, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway (ER) said in its notification RRC-ER/Act Apprentices/2020-21.
Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred) only. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates).
The payment of fees will have to be made online through ‘Payment Gateway’ while filling up the online Application Form. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidate. At times, there may be server issues because of huge rush, which may affect the online payment system. In such scenario, the candidate needs to login fresh and attempt again.
The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
However for the following Trades, the minimum educational qualification is 8th class pass from recognized School and the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT:
i. Welder (Gas and Electric)
ii. Sheet Metal Worker
iii. Lineman
iv. Wireman
v. Carpenter
vi. Painter (General)
i. Welder (Gas and Electric)
ii. Sheet Metal Worker
iii. Lineman
iv. Wireman
v. Carpenter
vi. Painter (General)
As per the age limit, the notification said the candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on last date for receiving application. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth Certificate issued by Government Authority shall only be reckoned for the purpose.
“No other document like horoscope, affidavits, birth extract from Municipal Corporation, service records and like will be accepted”, the notification issued by RRC ER Kolkata said.
Age relaxation of 05 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for ex-servicemen have also been provided for the deserving candidates.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.