Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election 2021 Result Live Updates: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained Gandhinagar Maha Nagar Palika winning a huge and huge 41 of the total 44 seats in the important corporation, as per the final result declared by the state poll commission Tuesday.
Congress has won just 02 seats whereas AAP could win just 01 seat.
12:30 pm The ruling BJP has swept the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election 2021 with a lead on 40 out of the 44 seats, as per the trends at 12:30 pm. Congress is leading on 03 seats and AAP on just 01.
Of the total 36 seats for which the final result has been declared, BJP has won 34 seats, Congress 01 and AAP 01.
11:45 am The ruling BJP is set to sweep Gandhinagar civic body with a huge lead on 34 out of the total 44 seats, as per the trend at 11:30 am.
Of the total 28 seats for which the final result has been declared, BJP has won 27 seats, Congress 01 and AAP none.
11:15 am The ruling BJP is on course to retain power in Gandhinagar civic body with a massive lead on 19 out of the total 44 seats, as per the latest trend at 11:15 am.
The Congress, which had won 16 seats in the 2016 election, is struggling with a lead on just 01 seat. AAP which was projected to give a tough challenge to BJP and Congress is not seen in a position to win a single seat.
Counting of votes is still underway and final result is expected by today afternoon.
10:30 am BJP is leading on 20 seats, Congress on 02 whereas AAP is ahead on 00 seats, as per the Gandhinagar Corporation election counting trends at 10:20 am.
09:30 am BJP is leading on 08 seats, Congress on 04 whereas AAP is ahead on 02 seats, as per the Gandhinagar Corporation election counting trends at 09:30 am.
09:00 am Counting of votes in Gandhinagar has begun, and the leads and trends will be live soon. The final result is expected to be declared by afternoon.
08:15 am Counting of votes in Gandhinagar is set to begin at 09:00 am today i.e. Tuesday October 05, 2021. The final result is expected to be declared by afternoon.
The election result today will decide the fate of a total of 162 candidates who were in the fray for 44 councillors' posts across 11 wards in Gandhinagar.
Counting of votes is being held on 53 tables at 05:00 places maintaining strict Covid-19 guidelines. The five places where counting of votes is being held are:
Government Science College, Sector 15 (Ward 1-2), IIT, Sector 15 (Ward 3-4), Commerce College, Sector 15 (Ward 5-6), Swarnim Sports University (Ward 7-8) and Government College, Sector 15 (Ward 9-10-11).
08:00 am Even as the counting of votes in Gandhinagar is to start shortly, Exit Polls are predicting a big win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Exit Poll results show AAP could win 16 seats, BJP 20 and Congress 8. AAP is contesting on 40 seats whereas BJP and Congress have fielded candidates on all 44 seats.
07:45 am Gujarat Election Commission has made all the needed preparation for counting of votes in Gandhinagar where polling to elect new 44-member body was held on Sunday.
Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election, Gandhinagar Mahanagar Palika, saw over 56 per cent turnout, against 2016 when the polling percent was 52.02 per cent.
The polls were three-pronged with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to take on traditional rivals - the BJP and the Congress. AAP is contesting the Gandhinagar local body election for the first time.
AAP had surprised pollsters after winning a number of seats in the Gujarat local body elections held in February 2021.
Contesting civic body elections in Gujarat for the first time, the AAP managed to win 27 out of 120 seats in Surat, and also won seats in Ahmedabad and other coprorations.
In Gandhinagar too AAP had run a spirited campaign. Analysts are crediting the aggressive campaign by AAP behind the surge in polling percentage.
In the 2016 elections, the BJP and Congress had both won 16 seats each, out of the then total 32 seats.
However, within days, two Congress councillors defected to the BJP, paving the way for the saffron party to form the body in the GMC. Pravin Patel - one of the defectors - was then elected Mayor.
The GMC polls were earlier schceduled for April 10, 2021, but were postponed due to the pandemic.
Out of total of 2,81,897 voters, 1,58,354 - 86,046 males and 72,308 females - cast their vote at 284 polling booths, out of which four were marked as extremely sensitive, and 144 as sensitive.
The least polling was registered in the Panchdev temple ward in the heart of the city, at 37.41 per cent and maximum at Kolawada-Vavol ward, at 66.93 per cent.
Gandhinagar is the state capital and a significant number of residents are government employees.
The ruling BJP and Congress both have fielded 44 candidates, while 40 candidates were from AAP, 14 from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 2 from the Nationalist Congress Party, 6 from other parties and 11 independent candidates.
