Amitabh Bachchan terminates contract with pan masala brand

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday on Monday announced that he has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand, saying that he wasn't aware that it 'falls under surrogate advertising'.
A statement issued on behalf of Amitabh read:
"'Kamala Pasand'... a few days after the commercial was aired , Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week.
"Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising."
The statement from Amitabh's office further read:
"Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion."
In September, Big B had replied to a social media user, who asked him why he chose to endorse the brand, saying:
"If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to 'why am I getting associated with it?' If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it."
The National Organisation For Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an anti-tobacco organisation, has welcomed Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's decision to withdraw from surrogate ads promoting tobacco products on his 79th birthday.
The NGO in September had written to the veteran actor to withdraw from an endorsement campaign promoting a 'paan-masala' brand claiming that his distancing from the campaign would help wean away youngsters from getting hooked to tobacco.
"NOTE welcomes the decision taken by Amitabh Bachchan to withdraw from all surrogate advertisements related to tobacco products with immediate effect and would like to congratulate the superstar for showing solidarity to the efforts made by the government and non-governmental organisations in the fight against tobacco", said President of the NOTE and Goa-based oncologist, Shekhar Salkar.
