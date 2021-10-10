Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2021: Notification likely by Oct end

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to issue soon the schedule and notification of Maharashtra Engineering (BE and BTech) First Year admission for the academic year 2021-22.
The issue of Maharashtra Engineering admission 2021 will be followed by registration, application form submission and confirmation for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) in B.E. and B.Tech courses run by government, government aided and private colleges and institutions.
Admission in First Engineering through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Engineering Counselling should also have passed JEE Main or MHT CET – the two engineering entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Since passing JEE Main and MHT CET is the essential criteria for participating in engineering counselling besides clearing 12th exam, the admission notification and registration start only after the result of the entrance exams are declared.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already declared the result of JEE Main 2021. But the students are waiting for MHT CET 2021 which was held from September 1 to October 20, 2021 in multiple shifts.
As per the latest notification by Maharashtra CET Cell, MHT CET result 2021 will be declared on or before October 28. Based on this students who wish to take admission if first year engineering (FE) courses (BE or BTech) in Maharashtra can expect the start of admission process by October end or first week of November 2021.
1. Online Registration
2. Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form
3. Display of Provisional Merit List
4. Submission of grievances if any
5. Display of the Final Merit List
6. Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I
7. Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I
8. Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 and later rounds
Online registration for Maharashtra Engineering in 2020 was started on December 09, 2020. The admission process was delayed last year, as well as this year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In normal days, engineering admission starts in May and June, and the admission process is completed by end of August.
Candidates meanwhile are advised to regularly visit ummid.com as well as Maharashtra CET Cell official website "cetcell.mahacet.org" for all the latest update regarding engineering admission.
