10 Best Mid Range Affordable Smartphones by Redmi, Check it Out

Are you wanting to upgrade to a mid-budget phone? Fortunately brands like Xiaomi since their foray into India, understand the unique needs of this mid-range segment and have been able to come up with a wide range of offerings to satiate the customer needs and wants.
This segment is dominated typically by the Redmi phones which is a sub-brand of Xiaomi offering great value-for-money devices which come with advanced gaming processors, superior cameras, sharp displays and massive batteries.
So, if you are looking to buy Redmi mobiles then the below curated list of 10 mid-range smartphones by Redmi are sure not to burn a hole in your pocket:
This is one of the Redmi phones with the most progressive displays in the mid-budget segment i.e. 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate making viewing and scrolling super-smooth. Other standout features include 64 MP quad camera, 16 MP in-display selfie camera, Snapdragon 732G processor, 5020mah battery with 33w fast charge and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
This 5G ready phone comes with the best Megapixel rear camera. Endowed with a 108 MP primary camera, 8MP Ultra-wide, 2 MP micro, 2 MP depth, you can add a new dimension to your pictures with ultra-crisp clarity and enhancements. Referred to as the ‘Perfect 10’ by Xiaomi, this phone performs equally well in all other areas such as display, battery life and processor speed too.
This was one of the first Redmi phones to ride the 5G evolution. It comes with a 48MP AI vision powered triple camera while the massive 5000 mah battery with 18W fast charging supports a high-paced lifestyle. The 6.5 inch FHD+ IPS crystal-clear display with a 90 Hz Adaptive Sync feature can detect the kind of usage and accordingly sync to the required refresh rate to optimize on battery life.
Are you looking for a smartphone with flagship performance under 30000? Then this Redmi phone referred to as the ‘Alpha Flagship’ could be top of your chart. The Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno G40 GPU gives blazing speed and 8MP Sony IMX586 ultra high-resolution sensor ensures flawless pictures. Unlock your phone with a single glance using the 20MP pop-up camera or enjoy finger unlocking at a lightning speed thanks to the 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor.
This is another 5G flagship phone under 25000 and boasts of some really good specifications such as the Snapdragon 870 processor, 6.67 inch AMOLED dot 120 Hz display, Dolby Atmos speakers, 48 MP triple rear camera, 4520mah battery with 33W fast charging.
Referred to as the ‘Slimmest & Lightest phones of 2021’, this phone weighs just 157 g with a 6.8mm thickness. It also flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and near flat camera module which amplifies its dainty appearance. Thanks to Reading Mode 3.0, 360 degree ambient light sensors and Sunlight display 2.0, you can enjoy a more comfortable visual experience.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is garnering attention after the successful launch of the Redmi Note 9 pro in 2020 by Xiaomi. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and is packed with a long lasting 5020 mah battery life. At the heart of these features, is an unbeatable 64MP Quad Camera that combines a powerful 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a dedicated 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor for a pro-photography experience.
This is a good budget phone for avid gamers since it comes with a Helio G95 gaming processor and Hyper Engine Gaming technology for thrilling gameplay. With a 5000 mah battery and 33W fast charging, 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display and dual stereo speakers, you can enjoy unlimited and action-packed gaming on your phone.
Redmi note 10 pro max continues the legacy of the MI 10i with a 108 MP quad rear camera however comes with a bigger 5020 mAh battery which can give you 36 hours of talk time.
A 64GB storage expandable to 512GB alongside a massive 6 GB RAM is more than sufficient to handle heaving gaming and other tasks.
This phone was launched in 2019 and flaunted the world’s first 64 MP quad camera array and Alex built-in. It also packs some serious gaming punch with the Helio G90T gaming processor along with the Liquid Cool technology which ensures the processor runs 4-6 degrees Celsius cooler. With a 4500mah battery, you can go upto 10 hours of gaming and ensure faster recharging with the 18W fast charger.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.