“NAT 2021”: Application opens for India's 1st ever aptitude test

NAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started through official website nat.nta.ac.in for National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021) - India’s first ever aptitude test to be conducted at national level.
Online registration started Monday i.e. October 11, 2021. Last date of application is October 18, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nat.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on “NAT – 2021 Online Registration” on the home page.
3. Click on “New Registration”.
4. Read the instructions carefully and click on acceptance check box and then click on proceed.
5. Fill the form and submit.
Candidates appearing for the National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021) should note that there is no registration or examination fee.
Candidates should also note that NAT 2021 will be held on October 23 and 24, 2021 in Online Mode.
Duration of exam will be 120 minutes (2 hrs).
Level – 1 (13-15 Years) and Level – 2 (16-18 Years) will be held on October 23 and 2021 whereas Level – 3 (19-21 Years) and Level – 4 (22-25 Years) will be held on October 24, 2021.
"The test will be internet based and registered candidates will be able to appear from their home, office or any place", the NTA said.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting National Aptitude Test (NAT) on pilot basis.
For syllabus, exam pattern, model test questions, eligibility and other details candidates can access the NAT manual and information brochure on the official website nat.nta.ac.in.
