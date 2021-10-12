Tamil Nadu Local Election 2021 Result Live Updates: A BJP candidate in the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu got only one vote even though his own household had five voters.
D. Karthik, who contested for the post of ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union in Coimbatore district, has become a butt of jokes on social media platforms with the hashtag #Single_Vote_BJP trending on Twitter.
Writer Meena Kandaswamy who is a known critic of BJP and its policies, tweeted: "BJP candidate gets only one vote in local body elections. Proud of the four other voters in his household who decided to vote for others".
Another Twitter user, Suresh Raj said: "He has five members in the family but got one vote.. great going BJP".
Karthik had campaigned extensively even using the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party President J.P. Nadda.
BJP state President K. Annamalai was not available for comment even after repeated calls.
12:45 pm Ruling DMK is now leading in 33 districts whereas Congress which fought the TN local elections separately is ahead in 02, as per the trends available at 12:45 pm.
12:25 pm The ruling DMK and its allies have further consolidated their lead in the Tamil Nadul local body elections counting of votes for which is still underway.
According to the trend at 12:25 pm, DMK leads in 54 panchayat union ward member seats while its allies MDMK is ahead in 02 and VCK in 01.
On the other hand the opposition AIADMK leads in 07 panchayat union ward member seats and PMK in 03, as per the trends at 12:25 pm.
12:00 pm The ruling DMK leads in 11 of the 140 district panchayat ward member seats and in 20 of the 1,381 panchayat union ward member seats, the trends at 12:00 pm of Tamil Nadu Local Body Election 2021 said.
Five DMK candidates -- three from Kallakurichi district and two from Vellore district -- were earlier elected unopposed as panchayat union ward members.
On the other hand, AIADMK and PMK respectively leads in 7 and 3 panchayat union ward member seats, as per the latest trends.
Counting of votes is still underway and final result is expected by today afternoon.
09:00 am The counting of votes for the rural local body elections held on October 6 and 9 began at 74 centres spread across nine districts of the state on Tuesday.
The elections were held for the rural local bodies of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruppatur, and Kallakurichi districts of the state.
Voting was held for 27,003 posts in these districts. The first phase of polling on October 6 recorded 77.4 per cent polling while the second phase on October 9 registered 78.5 per cent polling.
Around 80,000 candidates have contested for the polls and 2,981 got elected unopposed. Of this 119 are village panchayat union presidents, five panchayat union ward members, and two district panchayat union ward members were elected unopposed.
Ballot papers have to be sorted out as each voter had cast vote for the four different posts -- district panchayat union ward members, panchayat union ward members, village panchayat presidents and village panchayat ward members.
The sorting of ballot papers has already commenced and will be bundled into 50. The counting will be done in the presence of candidates, their agents, and the state election commission authorised personnel.
31,245 officials are involved in the counting process and 6,228 police personnel are deployed for duty in the counting centres spread in the nine districts.
CCTV cameras are deployed at all counting centres and State Election Commissioner, V. Palanikumar told the media persons that a full proof counting will be done and the results would be made available on the Commission website.
Police are on an alert in the Southern districts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi following the recent killings and to prevent any untoward incidents when results are declared.
R. Padmanabhan, Director, Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said:
"The State Election commission has done well to conduct free and fair elections. Let us hope that no untoward incidents are reported after results are out and with a heavy police force being deployed at all sensitive areas, there are remote possibilities of any untoward incident. Southern Tamil Nadu is a very sensitive area and caste-based issues leading to vendetta and killings are happening here and awareness has to be created right from first standard classes in schools to do away with these practices."
