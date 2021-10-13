UP NEET PG 2021 First Allotment Published, Direct Link

UP NEET PG 2021 Round 1 Allotment: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET PG 2021 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MDS and other Dental Courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Under Counselling in the menu bar, click on "Counselling Result".
3. Select court, enter roll no and email ID and click on "Get Result"
3. NEET PG UP State Round 1 allotment result of MDS (DENTAL) – 2021 will directly open in PDF.
1. Click here to go to the official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Under Counselling in the menu bar, click on "Counselling Result".
3. Select court, enter roll no and email ID and click on "Get Result"
3. NEET PG UP State Round 1 allotment result of MDS (DENTAL) – 2021 will directly open in PDF.
Candidates should note that NEET PG First Round Allotment for MDS (DENTAL) – 2021 result is accessible to students only through log-in, and not directly in PDF form.
Candidates who are allotted seats are required to download allotment letter and confirm admission from October 16 to 22, 2021.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) earlier published UP NEET PG Merit List 2021 on its official website on October 10, 2021.
The candidates whose names was mentioned in the merit list were asked to complete choice filling from October 8 to 12, 2021.
The allotment result has been published by the choices filled by the candidates. UP DGME will release after October 22 the date and schedule of second round of counselling.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.