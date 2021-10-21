NAT 2021 Admit Card, Mock Test released on nat.nta.ac.in

NAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available the link to download the Admit Card and Mock Test for the candidates who have registered for National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 on its official website nat.nta.ac.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nat.nta.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “NAT Admit Card”
3. Log-in using application number and date of birth or password.
4. Click on the given link to download admit card.
Candidate should check all their details are properly printed on the admit card.
Along with the admit card, the NTA has also released "NAT Mock Test" so as to make candidates familiar with the exam questions and pattern.
All registered candidate can try the mock test from 10:00 am to 06:00 pm today.
“The Mock Test is scheduled on 21st October 2021. You can login at any time between 10:00 A.M. to 06:00 P.M. The test is for half an hour only (i.e. 30 minutes)”, the NTA said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started registration for National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021) - India’s first ever aptitude test to be conducted at national level from October 11, 2021. Last date of application is October 18, 2021.
As per the exam schedule and time table, NAT 2021 will be held on October 23 and 24, 2021 in Online Mode on pilot basis.
"The test will be internet based and registered candidates will be able to appear from their home, office or any place", the NTA said.
