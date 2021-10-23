logo
Coronavirus killed more people in US than HIV/AIDS did in 40 yrs

As of Saturday, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed a total of 735,374 in the US

Saturday October 23, 2021 4:57 PM, IANS

Covid deaths in United States

Washington: Covid-19 has become the deadliest pandemic in the US history, claiming more lives than HIV/AIDS claimed in 40 years, according to a news website.

The US government's initial approach to both HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 was "denial and indifference", Xinhua news agency quoted the report by The National website published on Friday.

When AIDS rampaged through communities in parts of the US in the early 1980s, the federal government looked the other way and even slashed spending on public health agencies, said the report.

 


As to the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was reported in the US, the White House played down the risks, dismissing it as akin to "a regular flu", it said.

Both crises, the report added, have disproportionately affected minority groups and poorer communities.

As of Saturday, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed a total of 735,374 in the US, while it is believed that at least 700,000 people in the country have died as a result of HIV/AIDS.

The Covid-19 deaths in the US are currently the highest in the world.

 

