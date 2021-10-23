logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

K'taka BJP govt gives clean chit to Mangalore police in anti-CAA rally shootout case

Two protesters, Jaleel (49) and Nausheen (23) were killed during the anti-CAA rally in police firing on December 19, 2019

Saturday October 23, 2021 11:20 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Anti CAA Protest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that it has been given a clean chit in the shootout case during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 in Mangaluru city.

It made the statement before a divisional bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Friday, which had taken up the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by late freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and others demanding an independent probe in the case by a sitting or retired judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Also Read | CCTV clips show police storming into Mangaluru hospital, firing tear-gas shells

Dhyan Chinnappa, the Additional Advocate General appearing for the state government, submitted to the court that the investigation by the magistrate has been completed and the report submitted to the bench.

 


He further stated that the government has accepted the report.

Besides, he also told the bench that chargesheets have been filed against those who were responsible for the violence and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also investigating the complaints regarding the case.

Professor Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for the petitioners, raised objections in this regard.

Jaleel Kandak, 49, and Naushan Kudroli, 23, who received bullet injuries when the police fired on protesters near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest on December 19, 2019, succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital a day later.

A number of video clips later showed Mangaluru police storming into Highland Hospital, forcefully entering the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and firing tear-gas shells where the victims were under treatment.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo