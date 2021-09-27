KCET 2021 Document Verification dates released

Karnataka CET 2021 Document Verification Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names have appeared in the KCET 2021 Merit List and who are eligible for counselling.
According to the schedule released today, KCET Document Verification will start on Thursday September 30, 2021 with forenoon session to be held from 09:15 am to 11:00 am for the candidates having rank from 1 to 250.
KCET 2021 document verification will end on October 28, 2021 when the candidates having ranks 180001 and above will be held.
• Candidates have to appear for verification of documents as per the schedule according to CET 2021 Engineering Rank at the facilitation centre which is nearest to them.
• Candidates will be allowed to entre the facilitation centre or helpline centre premises in the order of Engineering Rank only 15 minute before the scheduled time.
• In case any candidates has not got the Engineering Rank but have got ranks for other discipline, then they need to appear for documents verification based on the rank of other discipline as the schedule.
• Verification of documents done once will be applicable for all disciplines for which the candidate has got rank. If the candidate is eligible for more than one discipline i.e. for Engineering, Naturopathy & Yoga, Farm Science, b Parma and Pharm D, 2nd year B Pharm (Lateral Entry) then document verification will be application for all disciplines and candidates need not come again for verification for other disciplines.
• The documents verified for Engineering courses will also be considered for admission in Medical, Dental, AYUSH courses. However, if any candidates is eligible to claim linguistic minority or religious minority reservation, or NRI ward or certain reservation with respect to admission to St Johns Medical College, then only such candidates should appear for document verification, for which separate schedule will be published after the announcement of NEET UG 2021 rank.
KCET counselling starts with the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021 (KCET-2021), the gateway for entry into professional courses in the state, were announced on Monday. H.K. Meghan of Prithvi Hill View Academy in Mysuru has created a record by bagging the top rank in all four streams including engineering.
There are no cut-off marks set as announced earlier for seeking entry to engineering courses, he clarified. Out of 1,93,447 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,83,231 have become eligible for seeking admission in engineering and technology courses based on merit.
In other streams, 1,52,518 candidates are eligible for agriculture, 1,52,760 for veterinary courses, 1,55,910 for naturopathy and yoga, and 1,86,638 for B. Pharma and Pharm-D courses.
"All the 12 Covid-19 positive students, who were facilitated to write exams in separate centres, have secured ranks", Education Minister Aswath Narayan said.
The minister said results of around 7,000 students have been withheld, the major reason being the non-submission of marks cards by over 6,000 students", the minister said.
