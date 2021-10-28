Ayman Fatema among 28 toppers of MHT CET 2021

MHT CET 2021: A total of 28 students from different districts of Maharashtra have topped the MHT CET 2021 exams conducted by Maharashtra CET Cell for admission to Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and other professional courses.
A total of 11 students have topped MHT CET 2021 PCM group whereas 17 students have secured 100.0000000 percentile and shared the 1st rank in MHT CET 2021 PCB group.
Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah – a girl student from Nanded, has topped the list of 17 students who made to the MHT CET 2021 toppers list in PCB group.
On the other hand, Chiknis Tapan Avinash topped the MHT CET 2021 PCM group with 10 others.
Maharashtra CET Cell declared the MHT CET 2021 result on Wednesday October 27.
MHT CET this year was held from 20 September 2021 to 01 October 2021 in multiple shifts.
MHT CET 2021 was conducted for PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) in Online Mode separately.
Releasing the result, Maharashtra CET Cell said a total of 414,968 students had appeared for the 2021 MHT CET. Of them 192,036 appeared for PCM whereas the remaining 222,932 students appeared for PCB.
