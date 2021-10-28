Rahul Gandhi slams 'brutalization' of Muslims in Tripura

[Image tweeted by SIO India.]
New Delhi: Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, Thursday slammed the Hindus involved in what he called “brutal attack” on Muslims in Tripura.
“Our Muslim brothers are being brutalized in Tripura. Those who do hatred and violence in the name of Hindu are not Hindus, they are hypocrites”, he wrote on Twitter.
“How long will the government keep pretending to be blind and deaf?” he asked.
Tension prevails in the Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura district following attacks on mosques and properties owned by Muslims. The violence followed clashes between Hindu groups and the police, according to BBC.
The state police have tightened security in the mixed population areas.
Talking to news agency IANS, an official of the North Tripura district administration said prohibitory orders under Section 144 was promulgated on Wednesday night in Panisagar and Dharmanagar sub-divisions following stray incidents including stone pelting in two areas.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right wing Hindu extremist organisation, and its affiliated bodies have organised protest rallies in different parts of Tripura, including capital Agartala, protesting against communal violence in Bangladesh, urging the government in Dhaka to protect the lives and properties of the minorities and their religious institutions in that country.
