Atrocities on Muslims in India have repercussions in Bangladesh: Hasina on attacks on Hindus

[Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in a file photo.]
Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday vowed to hunt down those behind the attacks on Hindus, but at the same time, also warned that atrocities against Muslims in India have their impact in the country.
"Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished", Hasina said in a virtual interaction with members of the Hindu community to mark Durga Puja.
“India did help us in the liberation war (of 1971) and we will remain ever grateful for the support.… But they (India) have to be aware that such incidents should not take place there which would have an impact on Bangladesh, and the Hindus in our country face attacks,” The Telegraph quoted the Bangladeshi Prime Minister as saying.
Sheikh Hasina’s observations have come at a time when there is a growing perception in Muslim-majority Bangladesh that the condition of the community in India has worsened since the change of guard in Delhi in 2014.
Assuring the Hindu community that they will continue to enjoy equal rights and freely celebrate their festivals as she promised strong action against those who indulged in violence and vandalism at temples and Durga Puja pandals in Comilla and elsewhere.
"You are considered as citizens of this country. You live in equal rights. You will enjoy equal rights. You will observe your religion and celebrate festivals with equal rights. That's what we want. This is the real policy of our Bangladesh and our ideal.
"I urge you again never to think of yourself as a minority," she said, joining the Mahanabami of Durga Puja, organised by the Mahanagar Sarvajanin Puja Committee at Dhakeshwari Mandir in Dhaka, virtually from her official residence, Ganobhaban.
"The minority-majority here should not be judged by number. You are an independent citizen in independent Bengal. You have to have that confidence; this is what I want... Why do you think of yourselves as a small community?
"Please remember, all of you have the freedom to speech, you have right to enjoy your festival by being born in this land... You are the next generation of those who were born on this earth. So, everyone lives here in their own right... I do not consider you as a minority, we consider you as our relatives.
"We are getting a lot of information and of course we will find out who is behind the provocation to destroy the communal harmony... strong action will be taken against those no matter which religion they belong to. I want to remind all; Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony. Here, people of all faiths will live together and will practice their own religion," she said.
On the incident in Comilla, she said:
"We are taking action on the incident that took place. Appropriate steps are being taken in this regard. They will be found wherever such incidents take place. We have done it in the past and we can do it.
"Some people only use their intellect for evil and tend to ruin things when they're going very well. They try to destroy the communal harmony at a time when Bangladesh is moving fast on the path of development.
"Those who cannot gain people's trust and have no ideology tend to do this. It is one of their weaknesses. If we are all aware of this, action can be taken against them."
"Strong punishment must be given to them. Punishment should be given so that no one dares to do so in future...," she added.
Meanwhile, state Information Minister Murad Hassan said that Bangladesh was a secular nation and will soon return to the 1972 Constitution.
"The military dictators tried to undermine Bangladesh's core ideal of secularism by declaring Islam as the state religion. We will soon return to the 1972 secular constitution that founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave to Bangladesh after independence," he said in a video post.
