Hasina orders action against people inciting attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Dhaka: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Tuesday instructed the Ministry o Home to take immediate action against those involved and inciting violence against Hindus.
Participating in a cabinet meeting through video conference Tuesday, Sheikh Hasina also asked the people not to believe everything that are there on social media.
Bangladesh has seen a series of attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in the last week allegedly after some blasphemous contents derogatory to Islam were posted on social media.
According to Rana Dasgupta, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad, the death toll in the communal violence in Bangladesh has increased to six, while a number of Hindu temples were vandalised across the country.
The spate of atrocities started on October 13 in Cumilla district, which quickly spread to other parts of the country including Chandpur, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Chittagong, Feni and Rangpur.
“During the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Hasina instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion", Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
“She has instructed the home ministry to remain vigilant and take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring”, Islam said.
“She also urged the people of the country not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking”, he added.
Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League party is holding "harmony rallies" and taking out peace processions across the country on Tuesday against the recent communal violence.
"Do not fear, Hindu brothers and sisters. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are with you.
Sheikh Hasina's government is a minority-friendly government," Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a rally in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue here.
He also asked his party members to build resistance against communal forces, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.