BCECE Rank Card 2021 Published - Direct Link To Check

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE 2021) Rank Card: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in today i.e. Sunday October 31, 2021 Rank Card of the candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Rank Card of BCECE-2021".
3. On the new page, Click on Rank Card of Agriculture[CBA/MBA/MCA/PCA] Group OR Joint Rank Card of BCECE[PCM/PCB] Group OR Rank Card of BCECE[PCM/PCB] Group as per your choice.
4. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
5. Click on Show Rank button to check you BCECE rank.
"BCECE 2021 Counselling schedule will be published later", Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board said.
BCECE 2021 Agriculture Science and BCECE (LE) 2021 was held on October 9, 2021 whereas BCECE 2021 P.C.M.B. was held on October 10, 2021.
Online registration for BCECE 2021 was started on August 15 whereas the last date of application was September 05, 2021. According to the BCECE 2021 Time Table, the exam will be held on October 09 and 10, 2021.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
