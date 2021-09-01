Karnataka CET 2021 Answer Key released - Direct link

KCET 2021 Answer Key: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the Provisional Answer Key of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET also called as UGCET).
The KEA has released the answer key subject-wise i.e. Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on
Provisional Answer Key Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry or Physics as per your choice.
3. The answer key will be downloaded in PDF.
Candidates should note that objections if any can be raised till 05:30 pm on September 4, 2021.
Objection without justification or without version code or question number, and without supporting documents will not be considered.
Candidates should also note that all objections have to be entered only through online mode link of which will be active on September 02, 2021.
After the last date to raise objections, the final answer key and result are prepared.
Along with releasing the answer keys, KEA has also provided the students the link to edit application. In case a candidate thinks his or her application needs an edit or require correction, he/she can do so by using the given link.
The Education Minister had earlier said that KCET 2021 result will be declared on or before September 20, 2021.
KEA had conducted Karnataka CET on August 28 and 29. As many as 201,816 had enrolled for the entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering, medical, pharmacy, agriculture and other undergraduate courses run by colleges and institutions in Karnataka.
KEA also conducts Kannada Language test which was held this year on August 30, 2021.
