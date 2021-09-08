MAH MCA CET 2021 on Sep 15, Admit Card soon

MAH MCA CET 2021 Admit Card: The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish soon the Hall Ticket, also known as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2021 on its official website mca2021.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra CET Cell had on Tuesday said MAH MCA CET 2021 this year will be held on September 15. Once released, MCA CET Hall Ticket will be available for download on the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mca2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the given link under the download section.
3. Enter Registration number and password if asked.
4. Click on the relevant link to download your admit card.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mca2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the given link under the download section.
3. Enter Registration number and password if asked.
4. Click on the relevant link to download your admit card.
Students appearing for MCA CET on the designated exam date should note that Admit Card is a compulsory document. They are hence advised to check beforehand their hall ticket and admit card for any error well before the exam.
Maharashtra CET Cell normally publishes CET Hall Ticket a week before the scheduled date of the exam. Hence it is expected that the MCA CET 2021 Hall Ticket will be released any moment - most probably in 1 or 2 days.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2021 from July 02, 2021. The last date of application was July 23, 2021.
Special provision for application was also provided from Aug 12 to 16, 2021 for the students who could not apply because of Covid-19 or other health concerns.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.