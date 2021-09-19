DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Final Merit List 2021 - Direct link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to publish on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Sunday September 19, 2021 Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Final Merit Status" under the Download section of the home page.
3. Select the course and click to download the list in PDF.
4. Check your name in the final list.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2021 Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT in Pharmacy, Surface Coating, Hotel Management & Catering Technology Final Merit List 2021. It will however release the list any time by today evening.
DTE Maharahstra had released Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List on September 15, 2021 and asked candidates to submit issues before September 18.
Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: September 19, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 20, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: Septmeber 20 to 22, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 24, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 25 to 27, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 29, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 4, 2021
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology (SCT) and Hotel Management & Catering Technology was started through DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in from Saturday July 10, 2021.
Last date of application and document verification for all "DTE Post HSC Diploma Courses" in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 02, 2021. It was however extended multiple times, for the last time till September 13, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
