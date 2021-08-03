DTE MAH Post HSC Diploma 2021: Last date of application extended

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2021-22: DTE Maharashtra has extended the last date of application for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology (SCT) and Hotel Management & Catering Technology till August 10.
Last date of application and document verification for all "DTE Post HSC Diploma Courses" in Maharashtra was originally fixed as August 02, 2021. It is however now revised as August 10, 2021, students should note.
1. Click here to go to the official website: posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form (For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates) J-K and Ladakh Migrant Candidate (ONLY For admission of Surface Coating Technology and Hotel Management & Catering Technology) will be done from July 10 to August 10, 2021", DTE Notification 2021-22 said.
Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than Post HSC CAP Seats shall also continue till August 10 2021 up to 5.00 PM at FC.
Online Registration: July 10 to August 10, 2021 (Earlier August 2, 2021)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: Will be announced later
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: Will be announced later
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology (SCT) and Hotel Management & Catering Technology was started through DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in from Saturday July 10, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
The students who have taken Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology can apply for Post HSC Diploma courses.
DTE has started admission process of Post HSC and Post SSC Diploma admission for 2021-22 before the declaration of 10th and 12th exams.
SSC 10th and HSC 12th exams were earlier cancelled and all students declared passed due to Coronavirus. While the SSC 10th result 2021 was declared on July 16, HSC 12th result will be declared by today i.e. August 3, 2021.
