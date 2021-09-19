Islam and Fashion 100 Percent Compatible: Halima Aden

[Image source: Halima Aden Instagram.com/Halima]
Istanbul: Supermodel Somali-American Halima Aden who had shocked the world in November last by her dramatic exit from the fashion industry announced comeback vowing to work for modest fashion and for those “who value her and other women in the industry”.
Halima Aden, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya was the first supermodel to wear a hijab and pose in a burkini, had ripped up her lucrative contracts in an industry she feels lacks "basic human respect" and entered the world of modest fashion design instead.
“Islam and fashion are 100 percent compatible because there's nothing in our religion that says you can't be fashionable," Halima said while talking to news agency AFP.
At the same time, Halima hit out at what she said "a lot of tokenism, especially in the fashion industry, where they want our money but they don't want to support us in the issues that we are faced with."
"I think fashion needs to do a greater job," she said. "You are representing your clients who are Muslims, it is important to speak up when they are faced with injustices."
Halima Aden had in November 2020 announced to quit the fashion industry which according to her does not care about the basic human respect of women.
The model, who has been on the covers of British Vogue and Sports Illustrated, and has worked with fashion brands like MaxMara and Yeezy, said she felt she had "lost touch" with who she was in the fashion industry, and was forced to compromise her faith.
Speaking at a conference in Istanbul on Wednesday, the model announced comeback saying she is now the global brand ambassador for modest fashion retailer Modanisa, where she will design two new collections and be part of the brand’s marketing efforts.
“We want women to pursue their dreams and goals without compromising their beliefs. This is for stronger women and a stronger tomorrow,” Halima told the reporters in Istanbul.
Speaking at the event, Aden also advised upcoming hijabi influencers, models and content creators to be mindful of the partnerships and business opportunities they accept.
“My message to anyone following this path would be that you don’t have to take every single job. I have turned away many jobs, so I would say you have to be very intentional with the partnerships that you choose,” she said.
