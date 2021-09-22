DUET 2021 Admit Card released at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in

DUET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the candidates who are appearing for Delhi University Entrance Test 2021 (DUET 2021).
NTA released the DUET 2021 admit card on the official website: ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.
2. Enter Form Number and Date of Birth.
3. Click on Log-in button to proceed.
4. Click on the link given on the page to download the admit card.
Candidates are requested to thoroughly check their admit card for any error or misprint.
In case of any error they must contact to the NTA or DU examination authority as admit card is a compulsory document to appear for the exam. Any error in the admit card can lead to inconvenience.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for admission to Under Graduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) and M.Phil/Ph.D Courses for the academic session 2021-22 from 26 to 30th September and October 01, 2021 in Online i.e. Computer based mode.
NTA had released the DUET result about a month after the exam in 2020. Accordingly, students appearing for this year's DU entrance test can expect the DUET score card by end of October, 2021.
