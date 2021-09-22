DTE Maha Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2021: CAP Round 1 Option Form filling starts

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) CAP Round-1 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started through its official website dsd21.dtemaharashtra.org from today i.e. Wednesday September 22, 2021 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd21.dtemaharashtra.go.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Fill and confirm Option Form for CAP Round 1" under the Online System section of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to log-in.
5. Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra earlier published Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 of admission in Direct second year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering and Technology. Hence students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Candidates should note that as per the DTE Maharashtra Schedule, Option Form for CAP round 1 should be filled from September 22 to 24, 2021.
The next step after option form filling and confirmation is seat allotment and allocation which will be published on September 26, 2021. The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 22, 2021
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: September 22 to 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 26, 2021.
CAP roound 1 seat confirmation: September 27 to 29, 2021.
CAP Round 2 start date with Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 1, 2021
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
