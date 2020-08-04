logo
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams

Only one Muslim candidate figured in the UPSC Top 100 list of 2019 Civil Sevices Exams released Tuesday

Tuesday August 4, 2020 3:28 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

UPSC 2019 List of Muslim Candidates

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result: A total of 42 Muslims have cracked the 2019 UPSC Civil Services/IAS/IFS/IPS Exams, according to a quick glance of the results declared today on the official website upsc.gov.in.

In terms of the numbers of Muslims passing the UPSC Civil Services exam, the 2019 result is better as compared to 2018 when a total of 27 Muslims had cracked the important exam.

But, what is worrying is that only one Muslim candidate has figured in the UPSC Top 100 list of 2019 Civil Sevices Exams released Tuesday.

According to the UPSC Civil Services Result 2019 released today, Safna Nazarudeen having Roll No 1902112 is the only Muslim candidate who has figured in the list of Top 100. Safna Nazarudeen secured 45th rank.

Ironically, not a singly Muslim candidate could find a place in the list of Top 10 which included Pradeep Singas Topper followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

The result of Muslim candidate this year is pathetic as compared to the last year when Junaid Ahmed had secured the 3rd position in the UPSC Merit List 2018.

    Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and the rank secured by a candidate.

    Pratibha Verma topper among women

    Pratibha Verma has secured third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019 examination and became topper among the total women candidates recommended for the appointment.

    The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced its result for Civil Services Exam 2019 and recommended 829 candidates for the appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.

    The appointment has been done on the basis of the result of the written Civil Service Examination conducted in September 2019 and interviews conducted from February to August this year.

    829 candidates passed 2019 IAS exam

    Out of the total 829 candidates, over 150 are women. In the top ten list, Pratibha Verma ranked third, followed by Vishakha Yadav and Sanjita Mohapatra who secured sixth and tenth position.

    There are 304 candidates from the general category, 78 from the economically weaker section, 251 from other backward classes, 129 from the scheduled class and 67 from the scheduled tribes.

    The UPSC has released the rank of the selected candidates. Their marks and score will be published later on.

    For this year, the Civil Services exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, but it has now been rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Full lis of Muslim candidates and their ranks

    45 1902112 Safna Nazarudeen
    153 0510368 Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir
    185 1907953 Rumaiza Fathima R V
    188 5800817 Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah
    193 0818836 Samir Ahmad
    209 4906766 Suthan Abdullah
    241 6414942 Sofia
    248 0828104 Asrar Ahmad Kichloo
    252 6703759 Noorul Quamer
    254 1905685 Ajmal Shahzad Aliyar Rawther
    258 0851466 Farman Ahmad Khan
    292 6302759 Mohd Shafiq
    303 0815544 Sufiyan Ahmed
    315 1301406 Azharuddin Zahiruddin Quaz
    328 0836704 Asif Yousuf Tantray
    332 5806039 Ahmad Belal Anwar
    350 5801755 Nadia Beig
    385 1204457 S Mohammed Yakub
    388 1903371 Shahul Hameed A
    396 1906744 Shaheen C
    403 6418278 Md Shabbir Alam
    412 1800337 Aftab Rasool
    422 1910162 Shiyaz K M
    460 1908197 Ahamed Ashik O S
    461 1045450 Mohammad Nadeemuddin
    476 0316863 Syed Zahed Ali
    487 1007940 Mohammed Danish K
    511 0321656 Md Qamaruddin Khan
    529 0239327 Maaz Akhter
    542 1910183 Hassan Usaid N A
    579 0814038 Mohammad Aaquib
    596 0819562 Rehan Khatri
    611 6312644 Faisal Khan
    623 0873750 Saifullah
    628 1801855 Sabzar Ahmad Ganie
    638 3400814 Majid Iqbal Khan
    645 0833129 Firoj Alam
    709 0887319 Aasma Garg
    718 0846717 Ruheena Tufail Khan
    747 6403507 Rayeas Hussain
    778 1803006 Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin
    823 0514154 Shaik Shoeb8241801170syed Junaid Aadil

    (Disclaimer: UPSC does not release the religion of candidates. The above list is compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the UPSC result published in PDF. Few names are confusing for they are used by people belonging to more than one religion.)

