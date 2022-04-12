AP EAPCET (2022) Registration Begins - Direct Link to Apply

AP EAPCET 2022 Registration: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started from Monday April 11, 2022 Online Registration and application process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) through its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates should note that online registration for AP EAPCET 2022 has started from April 11. The last date of application without late fee is fixed as May 05, and with late fee of Rs.10,000 is July 3, 2022.
Andhra EAPCET is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh.
1. Click here to go to official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on Step 1 to Pay the Registration Fees
3. Click on Fill Online Application
4. Follow the instruction and submit registration form
5. Take a printout
Candidates can apply online for the computer-based tests from April 11 to May 10, 2022 without late fee.
A candidate appearing for both E and AP streams will have to pay Rs 1,600 while the same for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates is fixed at Rs 800.
As per the AP EAPCET notification, general candidates will have to pay registration fee of Rs 800 for Engineering (E) stream or Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream while the fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates will be Rs 400.
As per the exam dates released by JNTU, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 11 and 12, 2022 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses will be held from July 04 to 08, 2022. AP EAPCET will be held in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Candidates should note that APEAPCET will be conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Students who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate exam are eligible to appear in EAPCET.
APEAPCET syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu, the exam notification said.
Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAPCET exam across the state.
A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.
The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&P stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.
