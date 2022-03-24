Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2022 from July 04 to 12

AP EAPCET 2022 Date: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Wednesday said that AP EAPCET (Engineering , Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2022 will be held from July 04 to 12, 2022.
AP Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the EAPCET 2022 entrance schedule has been finalised keeping in view the other national level entrance tests.
As per the exam dates released by the education minister, EAPCET-2022 for Engineering stream would he held from July 4 to July 8, 2022 in 10 sessions and the Agriculture stream students would take their exams from July 11 and 12, 2022 in 04 sessions.
Candidates should note that APEAPCET will be conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Students who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate exam are eligible to appear in EAPCET.
The minister has announced the date of the exam. A detailed notification will be released on April 11, and the registeration process will most start thereafter. The notification will have all the details including marking pattern (negative pattern) eligibility criteria, age limit, exam centre, score etc.
AP EAPCET is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh.
The syllabus of the exam EAPCET 2022 is decided by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education. The question is asked to the students to test the knowledge and understanding of the intermediate subjects. The syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu.
The candidates applying for the examination will be issued the admit card of APEAPCET 2022 on the official website. It is compulsory to bring the admit card while appearing for the examination. The exact date of release of EAPCET admit card has not been announced yet.
