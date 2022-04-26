KVS Admission 2022 guidelines revised; Selection list could be delayed further

KV Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Monday published revised admission guidelines for KV admission in Class 1 and above for the academic year 2022-2023, following which the selection list (lottery resut) could be delayed further.
As per the key changes in the revised admission guidelines, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scrapped the Member of Parliament (MP) quota and introduced new reservation for the Covid affected families.
As per the admission guidelines till now, a Lok Sabha member was allowed to recommend 10 seats from his/her constituency. On the other hand, a Rajya Sbha member was entitled to recommend 10 admissions from the state he/she represents. This quota has now been scrapped, as per the new KV admission guidelines.
In the revised admission policy, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has introduced a new provision to allow admission to children orphaned due to Covid-19 pandemic over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme.
“The admission will be done on the basis of list given by district magistrates of the district concerned subject to 10 children per KV and maximum two children per class. These children will be exempted from payment of fees (Tuition fee, Computer fund, and VVN) from Classes I to XII,” the revised admission guidelines issued on Monday said.
KVS said 60 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas located anywhere in India and 15 admissions in hostels of Kendriya Vidyalayas, would be granted to employees of Ministry of External Affairs each year.
KVS further said 15 children of the employees of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) would be admitted on orders to be issued by the KVS Hqrs. Of these, a maximum of 5 seats would be given in Delhi and the remaining would be outside Delhi. (up to 30th June).
The changes in KV admission have been made after a debate in the Parliament during its last session on the special provision.
KV Admission 2022 first list for Class 1 was scheduled to be released on April 18, 2022, and the list for Class 2 and above was scheduled to be published on April 21. The publication of both the lists was however put on hold.
Though Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the revised admission guidelines, it has not yet revealed the revsied admission schedule, and new date and time to publish the selection list, also known as lottery result.
Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 was started through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today February 28, 2022. The last date to apply was originally fixed as March 21, 2022, it was however extended till April 11, 2022.
On the other hand, KVS started from April 8, 2022 online registration for Class 2 onwards. Last date for Class II was April 16.
Following the new admission guidelines, there is a high chance that KVS could re-open registration link for few days then prepare and publish the list of selected students.
