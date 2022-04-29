MP 10th Topper List 2022: Five Muslims among Top Ten

MP Board Toppers and Merit List 2022 Class 10: As many as five Muslim students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh have figured in the Madhya Pradesh Class 10th HSC Toppers List 2022 released Friday.
This is a repeat performance of Muslim students as in 2020 when five students similarly figured in the MP 10th Merit List.
A total of 95 students from different schools of Madhya Pradesh have been included in MP 10th Merit List 2022 based on their score.
Securing 496 out of the total 500 marks in the MPBSE 10th board exam two students – Nancy Dube and Suchita Pande have jointly shared the 1st rank in the state merit list.
Similarly, two students – Ayush Mishra and Parth Narayan have bagged the 2nd rank scoring 495/500 marks whereas Diviyanshi Mishra secured the 3rd rank securing 494/500 marks.
Five Muslims who have figured in the list of Top Ten are Maher Qureshi, Amaan Mohammad, Sana Anjum Khan, Eba Bano and Mohammed Taha Khan.
Rank-wise, Maher Qureshi of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School Mainpur Mandla scored 493 out of the total 500 marks and bagged the 4th rank.
On the other hand, Amaan Mohammaed of Glorious Public HS Singrauli got 492 marks and shared the 5th rank with 03 other students.
Sana Anjum Khan of Mission School Umavi bagged 490 marks and shared the 7th rank with 13 other students.
Eba Bano of Spring Day School got 489 marks and shared the 8th rank with 16 other students of the state.
Mohammad Taha Khan of Madhav Nagar Ujjain got 488 out of the total 500 marks and shared the 9th rank with 16 other students.
A total of 10,29,698 students had appeared in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Vyapam Class 10 exams in 2022. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 10 Matric HSC result 2022 today on its official website mpresults.nic.in.
The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 59.54% percent in Class 10 board exam 2022. The pass percentage in 2020 was 62.84, pass percentage in 2019 was 63.89, whereas in 2021 all students were declared passed i.e. the state recorded a pass percentage of 100% in the 10th exam that was held amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic.
