KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule Postponed

KCET Document Verification Schedule 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed till further order the document verification of the candidates who have passed Karnataka UGCET 2022 (KCET 2022).
The KEA had conducted KCET 2022 was from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test on the other hand was held on June 18, 2022.
After successfully conducting the undergaduate common entrance test - UGCET, the KEA first released provisional answer key and then the final answer key.
The KEA released the KCET Final Answer Key - subjectwise, along with KCET 2022 result on July 30, 2022.
The KEA also published the UGCET Merit List and Toppers names - streamwise including that of Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) and Veterinary.
Following the declaration of Karnataka UGCET result, KEA planned to start the KCET Counselling with document verifictaion scheduled to start from August 05, 2022.
In a latest notification released Monday, the KEA however said document verificatio schedule has been postponed.
"UGCET 2022 document verification slated on 05.08.2022 is postponed", the KEA said.
The KEA further said the new date will be announced later.
"New dates will be announced shortly", the KEA said in the same notification.
Candidates who have passed UGCET 2022 should note that document verification is the first step to participate in KCET Counselling. After verifyeing documents of the candidates, KEA will release merit list (list of verified candidates and list of unverified candidates on the official website).
KCET 2022 is held for admission to the First year or first semester Engineering, Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science, Pharmacy, Agriculture, and other undergraduate courses, according to the Karnataka UGCET 2022 notification.
