KCET 2022 Result out; Apoorv, Siddhartha, Atmakuri secure Top 03 Ranks

KCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Apoorv Tandon, Siddhartha Singha and Atmakuri Venkata Madhu have secured the top 03 ranks in Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 exam (Engineering) result of which was declared today.
Apoorv Tandon bagged total PCM percent of 98.61% to secure the 1st Rank, Siddhartha Singha got total PCM percent of 98.334% and Atmakuri Venkata Madhu got total PCM percent of 98.111 to secure the 2nd and 3rd ranks.
Shishir RK, Vishal Bysani, Saagar KV, Mahesh Kumar, Siddharth JV and Sathvik bageed the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th rank in the KCET merit list and Top 10 list of KCET Engineering.
Hrishikesh Nagbhushan, Vrajesh Veenadhar, Vishal B, Aditya Kamath, Manoj N and Ananya Ashwairya secured the 1st to 9th Ranks in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) Merit List released today.
In the KCET 2022 results declared today, Shishir RK of Bengaluru secured the Rank 1, followed by Hrishikesh N Gangule at Rank 2 and Apoorv Tandon at Rank 3. Apoorv also topped the KCET Engineering Merit List.
Bengaluru's Arjun Ravisankar topped the exam. He was closely followed by Sumeet S Patil and Sudeep YM in second and third ranks respectively. A total of 1,39,968 applicants have been declared eligible for BSC (Agriculture).
Vishal Chimkode and Ghulam Ahmed Zerdi of Shaheen Academy Bidar have respectively secured the 24th and 51st Ranks in KCET Veterinary Merit List.
Karnataka Education Department has declared the results of the Common Entrance Test (KCET) on the official website karresults.nic.in.
Candidates have been awarded 07 grace marks due to errors in the printing of question paper. As per the details shared by the examination authority, 05 marks have been allotted for Mathematics whereas 01 each has been provided for Physics and Chemistry.
Candidates should note that the details of Karnataka CET 2022 counselling process and the KCET 2022 counselling dates will be made available on the official website of KEA.
Karnataka UGCET (KCET 2022) result along with Merit List and Toppers name are published today at 11:00 AM.
1. Click here to go to official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "Karnataka UG CET 2022 Result".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2022 result, score and rank.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) result is declared at a press conference addressed by Education Minister. Later, it is hosted on the official website for the students to check and download.
The KEA had released on June 22, 2022 the Provisional Answer Key of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET also called as UGCET). The candidates were asked to raise objection till June 25, 2022.
The KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2022 reusult.
• KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022.
• As many as 2,10,829 students had appeared the annual entrance exam held for admission to first yeart admission in medical, engineering and other professional courses.
• The CET exams were held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines.
Along with the CET result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
