KCET 2022 Document Verification from Aug 8: Report

KCET 2022 Document Verification: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start from Monday August 08, 2022 document verification of the students who have passed Karnataka UGCET 2022 (KCET 2022), according to a media report.
“The KCET 2022 document verification for the eligible candidates will start from August 8, 2022”, The Times of India reported quoting Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.
Candidates should note that KCET Counselling with document verification was scheduled to start from August 05, 2022.
The KEA however in a notification dated August 01, 2022 postponed the earlier schedule, saying the new date will be announced soon.
"UGCET 2022 document verification slated on 05.08.2022 is postponed. New dates will be announced shortly", the KEA said.
Though the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is yet to officially publish new document verification schedule, The Times of India is reporting that it will start from Monday August 08, 2022.
Candidates should note that KCET document verification is held rank wise. Once officially confirmed, the KEA will publish the detailed and rank-wise schedule for KCET document verification.
The KEA had conducted KCET 2022 was from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test on the other hand was held on June 18, 2022.
After successfully conducting the undergaduate common entrance test - UGCET, the KEA first released provisional answer key and then the final answer key.
The KEA released the KCET Final Answer Key - subjectwise, along with KCET 2022 result on July 30, 2022.
The KEA also published the UGCET Merit List and Toppers names - streamwise including that of Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) and Veterinary.
