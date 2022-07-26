KEAM 2022 Result - Direct Link to Check

KEAM 2022 Result Date: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala is set to release soon the result of Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy (KEAM 2022), along with score, rank card, merit list and toppers details on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala will declared the result of KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy only. The result of KEAM - Architecture and MBBS and BDS (Medical and Medical Allied Courses) will be announced later on.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
Candidates can check KEAM 2022 result of Engineering and Pharmacy, score, KEAM rank and topper details through KEAM candidate portal.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 candidates portal.
3. Log in using Application number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the appropriate link to check your KEAM score and KEAM 2022 Rank.
The CEE Kerala had earlier published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of KEAM 2022 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
The CEE Kerala has not officially confirmed exact date and time to release the KEAM result of this year entrance test. However, since the last date of raising KEAM Answer Key was July 13, 2022, the result can now be declared any time.
Candidates should also note that prior to declaring KEAM result, CEE Kerala will publish final answer key based on which result, rank, score and merit list will be prepared.
Meanwhile, Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Architecture (B. Arch), and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022.
The CEE Kerala also said the students who had registered for KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy can add courses and update their application using the link provided on the official website.
Candidates should note that the last date to do so is July 26, 2022 till 03:00 PM.
