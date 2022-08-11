KCET 2022: Verification of Caste, Income certificates begin

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the process of Online Verification of Caste and Income certificates of the candidates who have appeared for Karnataka UGCET 2022, also known as KCET 2022, through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Examination Authority KEA has asked all candidates to tally the RD numbers as entered by them in their UGCET application form.
The KEA in a notification dated August 10, 2022 says:
“Process of Online Verification of Caste / Income Certificate, Income certificate, Hyderabad, Karnataka Reservation by tallying the RD numbers entered by the candidates in the CET 2022 online application has commenced.”
“The list of candidates whose RD number does not tally will be published on the KEA website and the provision will be given to candidates to enter the correct RD number.”
The KEA had conducted KCET 2022 was from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test on the other hand was held on June 18, 2022.
The KEA declared the KCET 2022 result and Final Answer Key on July 30, 2022.
Following the release of the result, candidates are now waiting for the counselling to start with document verification. The KEA had earlier scheduled to start the document verification from August 05. It however postponed it without citing any reason.
Later, some reports claimed that KCET document verification will start on August 08, 2022. But, the KEA is yet to start the process. It however started from Wednesday the process of online verification of caste and income certificates.
Candidates should note that KCET document verification is held rank wise. Once officially confirmed, the KEA will publish the detailed and rank-wise schedule for KCET document verification.
