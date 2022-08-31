BJP Govt in Assam demolishes Madrasa in Jogighopa

Guwahati: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam Wednesday demolished a private-run Madrasa in Bongaigaon district of the state.
The BJP government said it demolished the Madrasa to foil "the alleged terror activities being run from the Madrasas" in the state.
This morning, the Bongaigaon district administration demolished Markazul Ma'arif-u-Kariyana Madrassa at Kabaitari in the Jogighopa area of the district.
Eight bulldozers carried out the demolition drive in the presence of a huge number of police personnel there.
SP Bongaigaon, Swapnaneel Deka informed that a notice regarding the demolition was issued to the Madrasa authority on Tuesday.
Of the nearly 200 students, most of them were sent back home, while a few others who stayed on the Madrasa premises shifted to nearby institutions before carrying out the demolition.
Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of this madrasa, was arrested on August 26 based on information provided by two imams earlier nabbed by the place from the Goalpara district.
Police claimed that Rahman and two imams have "strong links" with the terror outfits "Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)" and "Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)."
"We have found some incriminating documents while searching the madrasa," Deka said.
The Madrassa, which was opened in 2018, was shut down by authorities last July 28, 2022.
Asked about the reason behind the demolition, the police officer said that the Madrasa was constructed violating the government norms and necessary permissions for the building were also not sought.
"So, it was demolished under provisions of the Disaster Management Act", he added.
In the last five months, Assam police have arrested around 40 people for their alleged links to little known and seemingly fictitious "Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)" and "Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)."
