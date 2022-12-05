Maha Post HSC D Pharm Final Merit List 2022, Seat Matrix Today - Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Monday December 02, 2022 Seat Matrix and Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy D.Pharm (PHD22) for the year 2022-23.
DTE Maharashtra had released on Dec 1 Provisional Merit of students seeking admission in D Pharm (Diploma in Pharamcy) course after completing HSC or Class 12.
While publishing the Provisional Merit List, it had asked students to submit grievances if any till Dec 4, 2022.
Along with PHD22 Final Merit, DTE Maharashtra will today also publish Seat Matrix - details of vacant seats in various colleges of the state.
The Seat Matrix can be used by candidates to study the vacant seats so that they can chose colleges of their choice and submit the option form accordingly.
1. Click here to go to the official phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on “D Pharm Final Merit Status” or “Diploma in Pharmacy Final Merit Status” on the home page.
4. Log-in using User ID and Password.
5. Check your name and merit status in the merit list.
6. In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2022 Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (PHD22) Final Merit List and Seat Matrix. However, it will release the two any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra will start Option Form Submission from December 6. The last date for this has been fixed as Dec 8.
• Online Registration: July 09 to November 30, 2022
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: December 01, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: December 02 to 04, 2022
• Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: December 05, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 05, 2022
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: December 06 to 08, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 09, 2022
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 10 to 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 13, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 16, 2022
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. It completed the counselling of D-SCT and D-HMCT - but kept registration open for First Year Admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy.
It should also be noted that the DTE Maharashtra extended the last date of application fo D Pharm admission multiple times, the last time till November 30, 2022, simultaneously releasing the complete counselling schedule of D Pharm (PHD2022) admission.
The seat allotment and CAP rounds of D-SCT and D-HMCT have already been completed whereas CAP round for D Pharm is starting now.
