DTE Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Schedule 2022 Revised, Merit List on Sep 25

DTE Post HSC Diploma Admission 2022 in Pharmacy: DTE Maharashtra has revised the admission schedule of Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2022.
The DTE Maharashtra has also separated the admission procedure of Post HSC Diploma in Pharm D and D Pharm with that of Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (D.HMCT) and Diploma in Surface Coating Technology (D.SCT).
According to the new admission process for Post HSC Diploma in Maharashtra, the Directorate of Technology (DTE) released Provisional Merit List of D.HMCT and D.SCT Courses on September 14, 2022. It released the Final Merit List of D.HMCT and D.SCT Courses on September 18, 2022.
However for the first time in many years, the DTE has decided to release D Pharm and Pharm D – two popular Post HSC Diploma Courses pursued by the students after Class 12 or Higher Secondary exams, separately.
The DTE has also launched a separate website for the admission process of PHD 22 or Post HSC Diploma 2022 in Pharmacy.
According to the revised admission schedule published on the new website, Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Provisional Merit List will be published on September 25, 2022 whereas the Final Merit List will be made available on September 29, 2022.
In another important development vis-à-vis Post HSC Diploma Admission 2022, while the new registration for D.HMCT and D.SCT Courses has been closed following the release of the merit lists, online registration for Pharm D and D Pharmacy is still underway.
The DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharm D, D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. The last date of application was initially fixed as July 08, 2022. It was however extended 12 times for D Pharmacy (PHD22) admission – the latest till September 23, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 09 to September 23, 2022
• Display of the D Pharmacy Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 25, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 26 to 28, 2022.
• Display of the Pharmacy Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: September 29, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix or vacant seats) for CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: To be announced later
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: To be announced later
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: To be announced later
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (D.HMCT).
